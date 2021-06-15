First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Down 53.0% in May

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the May 13th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1,433.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 44,157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXN traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.68. 537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,139. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.