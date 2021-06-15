First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Short Interest Update

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $75.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.25. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $78.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFEM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 117.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $282,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000.

