First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Up 153.4% in May

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, an increase of 153.4% from the May 13th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

SDVY stock opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $776,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 13,455 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $361,000.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.