FLO Price Up 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One FLO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000733 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000079 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.