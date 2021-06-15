FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,220 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in FMC by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $118.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $93.52 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.42.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

