Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives $57.09 Average PT from Brokerages

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.09.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $69,007,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $45,742,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $46,778,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,703 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,196,000 after purchasing an additional 466,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FL traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.89. 982,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,806. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.72. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

