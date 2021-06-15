Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys 321 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after buying an additional 2,014,943 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in International Business Machines by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,116,008,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,909,000 after purchasing an additional 76,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

NYSE IBM opened at $150.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.65. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

