Formidable Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Itron by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Itron by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $51,505.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,602.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $42,257.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,048.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,641 shares of company stock valued at $338,833 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITRI opened at $99.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.18, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

