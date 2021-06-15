Formidable Asset Management LLC Invests $407,000 in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 33.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 498.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on JBLU. Barclays upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,886.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $158,532.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,065.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,001 shares of company stock worth $507,213. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.