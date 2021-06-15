Formidable Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,603.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 70,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $6,614,803.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,414 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,243.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,177 shares of company stock worth $28,278,866. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $92.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.66. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $97.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.79, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

