Formidable Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,453 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,879,000,000 after purchasing an additional 155,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,851,079,000 after purchasing an additional 179,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.48.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $556.95 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.00 and a 52 week high of $561.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.10. The stock has a market cap of $266.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

