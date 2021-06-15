ForTube Trading Up 9.5% Over Last Week (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last week, ForTube has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $22.97 million and $3.63 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ForTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0359 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00060499 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022072 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.16 or 0.00773827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00084117 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00042739 BTC.

About ForTube

ForTube (FOR) is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

