Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 10,085 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,374 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.61% of Banc of California worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,282,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Banc of California by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,292,000 after buying an additional 424,594 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Banc of California by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 613,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 406,264 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at $1,032,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs purchased 3,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $54,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,426 shares in the company, valued at $260,966.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,881.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $742,494. Company insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BANC shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

NYSE:BANC opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.90. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $911.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 1.84.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

