Foundry Partners LLC Has $3.61 Million Stake in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in NVE were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of NVE by 232.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVE by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of NVE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in NVE by 289.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ NVEC opened at $70.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $340.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.19. NVE Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $81.42.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 54.74%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%.

NVE Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

