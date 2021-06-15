Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valueworks LLC increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 806,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,170,000 after buying an additional 94,425 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $4,770,000. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $1,655,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLL stock opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $52.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.81.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

