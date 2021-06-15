Foundry Partners LLC Sells 11,985 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 262,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,985 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Glatfelter by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,783,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,117,000 after acquiring an additional 252,126 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Glatfelter in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Glatfelter in the first quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Glatfelter by 0.8% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 918,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Glatfelter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLT opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. Glatfelter Co. has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $225.67 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Glatfelter from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

