Foundry Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,985 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Independent Bank worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $484.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 33.20%.

In related news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $208,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,327.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

