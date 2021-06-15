Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €68.80 ($80.94). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €68.60 ($80.71), with a volume of 405,444 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FME shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €69.72 ($82.02).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €65.63. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

