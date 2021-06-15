Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.370-1.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Friedman Industries stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 68,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,628. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $95.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.25 and a beta of 0.69. Friedman Industries has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

