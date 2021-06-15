Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FDEV. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 3,025 ($39.52) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Frontier Developments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,273.75 ($42.77).

FDEV stock opened at GBX 2,400 ($31.36) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,853.50. Frontier Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,672 ($21.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34). The firm has a market cap of £944.26 million and a PE ratio of 53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

