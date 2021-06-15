FunFair Market Capitalization Reaches $484.85 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. FunFair has a total market cap of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FunFair coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00064180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00022652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $315.31 or 0.00792526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00085457 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.57 or 0.07959202 BTC.

FunFair Coin Profile

FUN is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

