FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Issued By Truist Securiti

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beyond Air in a report released on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Beyond Air’s FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

XAIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

XAIR stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. Beyond Air has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of -0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.31.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 133.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Beyond Air by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Beyond Air by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 38,899 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. 22.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

