G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Stake Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIII. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $826,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,806,000 after purchasing an additional 728,688 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $14,189,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $7,754,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 117,395 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.48. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

