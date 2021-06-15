G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.030-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $460 million-460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485.80 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.600-2.700 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.31. 2,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,760. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,400,565.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

