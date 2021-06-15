Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gain Therapeutics Inc. is redefining drug discovery with its See-Tx(TM) target identification platform. It involved in identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites which have never before been targeted. The company is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. Gain Therapeutics Inc. is based in BETHESDA, Md. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GANX. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of GANX stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 20.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,155,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 8.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

