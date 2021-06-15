Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Trading Down 2%

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) shares dropped 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.48 and last traded at C$1.48. Approximately 54,902 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 101,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GAU shares. Desjardins downgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.40 to C$2.30 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$332.52 million and a PE ratio of 5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 25.56 and a quick ratio of 25.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.53.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gordon Fretwell sold 50,000 shares of Galiano Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total transaction of C$74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$269,196.56.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

