GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 1,985.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,488 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of GAN worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in GAN in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in GAN in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in GAN by 1,188.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in GAN in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in GAN by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAN opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57. GAN Limited has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.81 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. GAN’s revenue for the quarter was up 263.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GAN Limited will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

