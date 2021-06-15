Gas (GAS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.71 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 15th. Gas has a market cap of $79.95 million and $6.71 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Gas coin can now be bought for $7.89 or 0.00019726 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00059810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00145283 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.00177797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $374.98 or 0.00937056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,121.41 or 1.00262250 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

