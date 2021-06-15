Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) VP Philip Pyle Sells 26,971 Shares

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) VP Philip Pyle sold 26,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $487,905.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,789.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Philip Pyle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Philip Pyle sold 58,334 shares of Gatos Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $1,126,429.54.

On Monday, May 24th, Philip Pyle sold 10,000 shares of Gatos Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $155,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Philip Pyle sold 15,000 shares of Gatos Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $180,450.00.

NYSE GATO traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.68. The stock had a trading volume of 725,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,542. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GATO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gatos Silver from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC started coverage on Gatos Silver in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Gatos Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GATO. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $27,941,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $19,592,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $4,616,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gatos Silver by 257.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 597,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after buying an additional 430,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $3,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

