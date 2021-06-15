GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 73,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 782,886 shares.The stock last traded at $10.36 and had previously closed at $10.24.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.18.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.18 million. Equities analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCMG. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 20.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,060,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,225,000 after purchasing an additional 869,286 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,960,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 9.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,921,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after purchasing an additional 249,266 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,857 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,436,000 after purchasing an additional 188,559 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

