Gemini Dollar 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.34 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002511 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $195.99 million and approximately $12.34 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00061746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $310.65 or 0.00775280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00084184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00043096 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 194,759,443 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

