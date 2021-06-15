Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.83). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.96). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gemini Therapeutics.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GMTX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, CEO Jason Patrick Meyenburg acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $122,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMTX. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $78,945,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $17,783,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $17,615,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $10,982,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $9,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.63. 5,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,073. The company has a current ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 13.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gemini Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

