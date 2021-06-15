Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Short Interest Update

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 834,100 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the May 13th total of 554,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 889,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $4,237,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $35,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at $160,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,077,578 shares of company stock worth $31,047,437 over the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

GNK stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.82. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 29.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.14%.

GNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

