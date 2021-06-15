Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.17). Genocea Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genocea Biosciences.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNCA. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Genocea Biosciences from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNCA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,625. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.42.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

