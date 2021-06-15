GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) Short Interest Update

GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 99.0% from the May 13th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.4 days.
OTCMKTS:GSGTF remained flat at $$11.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. GenSight Biologics has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14.
GenSight Biologics Company Profile
