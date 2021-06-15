GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) Short Interest Update

GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 99.0% from the May 13th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.4 days.

OTCMKTS:GSGTF remained flat at $$11.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. GenSight Biologics has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14.

GenSight Biologics Company Profile

GenSight Biologics SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for mitochondrial and neurodegenerative diseases of the eye and central nervous system. The company develops its products through gene therapy-based mitochondrial targeting sequence and optogenetics technology platforms.

