Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.50.

A number of research firms have commented on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 260,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,064,000 after buying an additional 63,057 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 131,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,896. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $82.06 and a one year high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

