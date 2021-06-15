Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 240,694 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,899,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 590.0% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $474.14. The stock had a trading volume of 11,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,002. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.41 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.38.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total value of $248,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,185,446 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

