Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.18 Billion Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,602,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,652 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,178,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,662.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 856,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,098,000 after buying an additional 14,865 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 85,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.20. The company had a trading volume of 83,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,190,468. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $150.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.01.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMY. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

