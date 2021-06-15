Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.39 Billion Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 154,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.54% of Costco Wholesale worth $2,390,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 993.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,247 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $383.32. 12,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,503. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $376.16. The stock has a market cap of $169.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,030 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,959. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

