Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.72 Billion Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288,861 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 0.7% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,715,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 687.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 286,010 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 249,676 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 30,728 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 637,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $40,799,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 577,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.6% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,210,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $234.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

