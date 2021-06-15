Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,699,308 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.5% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.69% of Pfizer worth $3,402,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pfizer by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after buying an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,362,000 after buying an additional 2,012,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $39.45. The stock had a trading volume of 187,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,554,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $43.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.07.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

