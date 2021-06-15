Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,290,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,428,700 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Morgan Stanley worth $1,803,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.26.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MS traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.18. 130,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,244,538. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $44.60 and a fifty-two week high of $94.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $167.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.60.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

