Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 289,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,551,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,007,373,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,440 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Target by 1,562.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Target by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,937,000 after buying an additional 950,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.06.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.15. 22,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,707,476. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.45. The stock has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $115.23 and a 1-year high of $236.80.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

