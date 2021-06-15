GET Protocol (GET) Trading Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 15th. During the last week, GET Protocol has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One GET Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.05 or 0.00010182 BTC on major exchanges. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $46.08 million and approximately $963,111.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00061904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00022207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.38 or 0.00776088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00084382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00043032 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

