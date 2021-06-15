Gladstone Commercial Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1252 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend payment by 0.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of -789.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $23.12. The firm has a market cap of $840.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1,155.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $34.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOD. Aegis began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

