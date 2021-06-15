Glenview Trust Co Boosts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 51.6% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,175,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 104,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 41.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 264,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,941,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. Argus increased their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.43. 75,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $168.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total value of $1,037,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,936 shares of company stock valued at $10,780,627 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

