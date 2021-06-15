Glenview Trust Co Grows Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 517,047 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,801 shares during the period. PulteGroup accounts for approximately 1.2% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $27,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 67,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,701,000 after buying an additional 854,976 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,504. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.49. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PHM has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.