Glenview Trust Co Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.0% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $22,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.3% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 55,849 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 36.2% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 9,750 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.2% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 32,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.31. 225,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,778,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.