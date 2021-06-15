Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 301,300 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the May 13th total of 201,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

POTX stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.31. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global X Cannabis ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth $82,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Cannabis ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.