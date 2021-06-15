Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Update

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a growth of 173.6% from the May 13th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 282.5% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

BUG stock opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.82.

